Emmerdale spoilers! Tracy and Nate become parents to their baby girl!

Emmerdale spoilers - Tracy and Nate burst with pride as their baby girl makes her way into the world!

Emmerdale’s Tracy has a baby in the second of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

In the labour ward, Tracy is in full-blown labour.

On the upside, everything is progressing as it should – but on the downside, Nate (Jurell Carter) is struggling. He buckles as the midwife starts getting involved with labouring Tracy (Amy Walsh) who between contractions, clocks his turmoil.

Overwhelmed, Nate heads into the corridor where he runs into his dad Cain (Jeff Hordley). To Nate’s surprise and relief, Cain offers some fatherly advice and calms down his son. Revitalised, Nate heads back into the delivery room and is there to witness his daughter’s birth!

Meanwhile, at the hotel, Moira (Natalie J Robb) wants answers from Faith (Sally Dexter) who appears to be working as an undertaker. But before she can get any sense out of her mother-in-law, who has been AWOL for months, Faith jumps in the hearse and zooms off.

Returning to the village, Moira gets another chance to talk to Faith when she notices her mum-in-law lurking. Faith – who’s in trouble – fills in Moira and asks her if she thinks Cain will forgive her. But Faith soon gets to find out for herself when her son returns and throws her out of the house!

Elsewhere, Jamie (Alex Lincoln) reels when his pregnant one-night stand Gabby (Rosie Bentham) reveals she’s moving in to Home Farm.

Emmerdale continues on ITV.