Emmerdale spoilers! Tracy Metcalfe is PREGNANT with Nate Robinson’s baby!

Huge news sends newish couple Tracy and Nate for a loop when a test reveals she's expecting a baby…

Emmerdale’s Tracy Metcalfe has baby news in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Tracy (Amy Walsh) hurts herself when she’s helping out her boyfriend Nate (Jurell Carter) at Wylie’s she has no idea that the subsequent trip to A&E is going to change her life. Drastically.

As Nate rushes Tracy into hospital, she’s given some routine tests before she can have an x-ray which is when the curveball news hits… She’s pregnant!

The pair have barely been together a moment and haven’t even had ‘the chat’ about the future. It’s all been light-hearted and fun. But things are about to get seriously real. Are they ready to become parents? Do they want to become parents?

Over at Holdgate, Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) urges Priya (Fiona Wade) to talk to boyfriend Al (Michael Wildman) about the bracelet. Will she pipe up?

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) feels horribly alone when she tries, but fails, to get in touch with her mum Bernice (Sam Giles) who’s living out in Australia. She’s worried as she’s heard her mum is selling the salon. Will Bernice ever return to Emmerdale?

Emmerdale continues on ITV.