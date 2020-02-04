Vanessa Woodfield chases after Pierce Harris who has snatched her son Johnny - can she save him from the Emmerdale killer?

Emmerdale‘s Vanessa Woodfield is desperate to save her son from killer Pierce Harris in the second of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) has got Vanessa’s son Johnny and has run. As the terrified mum – who knows full well what evil Pierce is capable of, not to mention the fact he hates her guts – gives chase will she manage to save her boy or is a nightmare of epic proportions about to unfold?

Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) needs to bite the bullet and tell his daughter Leanna that he’s dating Leyla (Roxy Shahidi). How will the teen take it in the light of what she’s got going on with Leyla’s son Jacob?

Determined to keep hold of the money they stole from Graham Foster – and keep their names out of his murder case – Charity (Emma Atkins) tells her son Ryan (James Moore) he must get Dawn (Olivia Bromley) to tell no one about Graham having locked Ryan in the hut. And Dawn finds out what Will’s (Dean Andrews) got planned for Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton).

Emmerdale continues on ITV.