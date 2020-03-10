In hospital, Vanessa is about to have surgery for her bowel cancer when she shares a huge secret with her sibling

Emmerdale‘s Vanessa Woodfield braces herself for surgery in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tracy Metcale (Amy Walsh) wants to be there for her sister Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick).

Her sibling is about to go under the knife for her bowel cancer and she’s terrified. Needing to make sure her house is in order in case the worst happens, mum-of-one Vanessa tells Tracy she’s prepared a last will and testament. Tracy’s horrified to know her sister fears she may not come reound from her operation. Will she tell Vanessa’s fiancée Charity (Emma Atkins)?

Suspicious Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) wants to know where the money they raised for Marlon’s legal costs has gone. As she’s having her nails done at the salon, she asks Mandy (Lisa Riley) about the cash…

Billy (Jay Kontzle) is still concerned about the trouble Will (Dean Andrews) is in. He’s worried about the blowback it could have on his girlfriend Dawn (Olivia Bromley) who has only just got her son Lucas out of custody and back in her care.

Wanting to know that his loved ones are safe, Billy confronts Cain (Jeff Hordley) about what he has planned for dodgy DI Malone (Mark Womack) who has had Will and Cain up to all sorts.

Liam (Jonny McPherson) and Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) have yet another failed stab at romance. Will they ever get it together?