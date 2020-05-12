Emmerdale spoilers! Vicar Harriet sleeps with dodgy DI Malone!

An argument between Harriet and Malone turns from anger to passion in the village church!

Emmerdale vicar Harriet Finch starts an affair in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Picking up from last week, Harriet’s (Katherine Dow Blyton) still got a bone to pick with Malone (Mark Womack).

But as the pair clash and hash it out in the vestry, anger turns into passion!

Though Harriet is sort of on a break with Will (Dean Andrews), having dumped him for getting involved with Malone’s dodgy dealings, it shouldn’t be happening…

Will Will’s daughter Dawn (Olivia Bromley) catch them in the act when she turns up to talk to Harriet?

Later, Harriet insists their fling was a mistake but Malone has other ideas and wants to see her again…

Love’s also a complicated journey for Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Moira (Natalie J Robb) who get together to talk about what’s what with the divorce and their belongings.

But jokey banter over a mix tape soon turns sour and puts Cain’s hackles up. Upset, Moira tells Rhona (Zoe Henry) she’s finding the divorce super hard.

Elsewhere, Charity (Emma Atkins) is on the case with the adoption paperwork.

But though she reassures fiancee Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) it’s all in hand, the landlady is being economical with the truth.

In reality, she’s already hit a stumbling block as she needs to track down Johnny’s dad, Kirin Kotecha, and Priya (Fiona Wade), who went out with his dad Rakesh, has no idea where he’s gone.