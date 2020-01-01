After a night spent in labour in hospital, proud mummy Victoria Barton gives birth to her baby on New Year's Day!

Emmerdale’s Victoria Barton holds her baby for the first time after giving birth in the New Year’s Day episode on ITV at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having rushed into the hospital on New Year’s Eve, in the grip of labour, Victoria Barton is exhausted from a night coping with contractions. But with encouragement and support from stepmum Diane (Elizabeth Estensen) by her side, Vic gives birth!

Holding her child for the first time, all of Vic’s fears melt away and she’s filled with love for her newborn baby. How long will it take for Wendy – the baby’s gran whose son raped Victoria – to burst Victoria’s blissed-out baby bubble?

As news filters back to Emmerdale, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) tells Aaron (Danny Miller) that his sister-in-law is in the maternity unit. But Aaron hasn’t got it in him to feel happy for Vic. All he can think about is his bleak future without husband Robert who’s serving life for killing Victoria’s rapist Lee. Can Chas snap her miserable son out of it?