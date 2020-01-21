Happy families… Victoria Barton and Luke Posner are getting cosy

Emmerdale’s Victoria Barton and Luke Posner (Max Parker) are looking cosy-cosy in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

There was a time last year when it looked like Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) was going to start dating hospital-worker Luke (Max Parker). But when she learned he was Lee Posner’s brother it was game over. Victoria was horrified to think she’d got close to a relative of her rapist who shattered her life.

But when Lee’s grieving mum Wendy Posner moved to Emmerdale to be near her grandchild, Luke was bought back into Vic’s life, and bit by bit the cook seen he couldn’t be more different than his brutal brother.

At Keeper’s, Amy’s (Natalie Jamieson) catches Luke holding baby Harry and laughing with Vic, looking every bit the happy family, and is concerned. Is she right to be worried about her best friend?

Elsewhere, someone’s up in court. Is the case linked to Graham Foster’s murder? Have the cops caught the killer?