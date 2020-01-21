Victoria worries when she hears Wendy, the mum of rapist Lee, has been signed off work

Emmerdale‘s new mum Victoria Barton softens her stance against Wendy in the first of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Since becoming a mum Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins) has been very in tune with her emotions.

Despite having her hands full with baby Harry, the good-natured cook has found time to be there for all her mates in their various hours of need. And now a new concern is about to get inside Victoria’s head, one which she never dreamed she would give a second’s thought…

In the cafe, Vic’s stunned when she finds out that Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) has been signed off work for weeks.

Seeing as Wendy is the mum of Lee who raped Victoria and got her pregnant, Vic’s not been keen on letting the nurse into her life. Especially as Wendy hasn’t wanted to believe her Lee could be a rapist.

But baby Harry’s arrival has changed everything and Vic is starting to feel differently towards Wendy, Harry’s gran, who is drowning in her grief over her eldest son.

Will Vic’s concern lead to a thaw between the pair?

Also: Rhona (Zoe Henry) is intrigued by a find, and Kim (Claire King) is shocked by some painful news.