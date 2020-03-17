Emmerdale spoilers! Victoria Sugden moves on after Harry’s christening

A village christening leads to highs and lows for many of the locals, including Victoria Sugden who later suggests she and Luke take things to the bedroom

Emmerdale‘s Victoria Sugden makes romantic progress in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s christening day for new mum Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) and she’s excited. As the villagers gather to celebrate the birth of village babies Zak (Sgteve Halliwell) and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) join the throng as vicar Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) leads an emotional service.

Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) for one is totally bowled over. Happy about Harry, the gran can’t help but be reminded of the son she has lost, Lee, who is the rapist father of the little tot. In tears, Wendy runs out of the church.

Later, at the party in the Woolie, having been consoled by Luke (Max Parker) and Bob (Tony Audenshaw), Wendy is taken by surprise when Vic gives her a hug. It’s a big moment for the pair who have had a very bumpy journey to get to this point.

As the party continues, the revellers are left agog when Chas (Lucy Pargeter) turns on Paddy (Dominic Brunt) for the recent terrifying incident with their baby Eve. Paddy already feels terrible about leaving their daughter in the car and is tipped over the edge by his partner’s words. After writing a note to Chas, Paddy vanishes and goes to ground.

Happy dad David is on cloud nine and his day is made perfect when he hears from the court that he’s been given parental responsibility for Theo who was dumped on his doorstep last Christmas by David’s abusive ex Maya (Louisa Clein).

Elsewhere, Pollard (Chris Chittell) is out to impress Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) and his flirty efforts don’t go unnoticed by grandson Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant).