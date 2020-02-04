Emmerdale spoilers! Victoria Sugden and Luke Posner are officially a thing!

Victoria Sugden and Luke Posner share a kiss and are now an official couple!

Emmerdale‘s Victoria Sugden moves on from her past and starts a new relationship with Luke Posner in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s been a long time coming but the moment is upon us… Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) and Luke Posner (Max Parker) are a couple!

This tender kiss comes about after Diane (Elizabeth Estensen) gives Victoria her blessing for her to start seeing Luke. It’s a huge step for new mum Victoria who’s decided she’s ready to take control of her life.

Luke Posner is chuffed when Victoria Sugden says they should give being together a shot and they kiss! With Luke being the brother of Victoria’s rapist, Lee, he’s also uncle to Vic (and his dead sibling’s son), baby Harry, so questions are bound to be asked. Are the couple ready for tongues to wag and opinions to be cast?

Meanwhile, the secret fling between Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) and Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) continues. But as Belle comforts Jamie, whose family life has fallen apart, they’re playing dangerous game.

Over at Butler’s, Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) is holding the fort while his mum Moira (Natalie J Robb) is away visiting Nana Barton. But Cain’s worried for his inexperienced stepson as he’s heard that cattle rustlers have been spotted in the area.

Later, Cain’s among the wellwishers who wave off Pete Barton (Anthony Quinlan) who’s decided to move away from Emmerdale.

Emmerdale continues on ITV.