Emmerdale‘s Victoria Sugden moves on from her past and starts a new relationship with Luke Posner in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s been a long time coming but the moment is upon us… Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) and Luke Posner (Max Parker) are a couple!

This tender kiss comes about after Diane (Elizabeth Estensen) gives Victoria her blessing for her to start seeing Luke. It’s a huge step for new mum Victoria who’s decided she’s ready to take control of her life.

Meanwhile, the secret fling between Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) and Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) continues. But as Belle comforts Jamie, whose family life has fallen apart, they’re playing dangerous game.

Over at Butler’s, Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) is holding the fort while his mum Moira (Natalie J Robb) is away visiting Nana Barton. But Cain’s worried for his inexperienced stepson as he’s heard that cattle rustlers have been spotted in the area.

Later, Cain’s among the wellwishers who wave off Pete Barton (Anthony Quinlan) who’s decided to move away from Emmerdale.

