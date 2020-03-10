New mum Victoria Sugden has a big question for her former mother-in-law Moira Dingle

Emmerdale‘s Victoria Sugden makes an important decision in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Victoria Sugden’s (Isabel Hodgins) baby is coming up for three months old and the mum is getting into her stride.

It’s not been easy for Vic whose son Harry was borne out of rape. She’s worked hard on getting back on track and now it’s time to look to the future.

Focussing on Harry, Victoria has decided who she wants as a key figure in her child’s life… Moira Barton (Natalie J Robb) is utterly bowled over when her former daughter-in-law Vic asks if she would be her son’s godmother.

Things are less happy elsewhere.

Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) is in a right state over what happened at the hospital when his baby daughter Eve was taken after the dad accidentally left her in the car while he rushed Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) into A&E.

Seeking solace, Paddy heads to his eldest daughter Grace’s graveside where he struggles with his conscience.

How will the vet react when he hears Social Service are getting involved in the incident?