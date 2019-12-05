Emmerdale spoilers: WHO comes to Victoria Sugden’s rescue?

Victoria Sugden fears her baby is coming early when she's hit by contractions on Emmerdale. But WHO unexpectedly rushes over to help?

In a strange twist of events, pregnant Victoria Sugden (played by Isobel Hodgins) has found herself getting closer to Luke Posner (Max Parker), the brother of her rapist Lee on Emmerdale (7:00pm and 8.00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But can Luke fully be trusted, considering the shady way he initially kept his true identity from Victoria when they first met?

Only time will tell. But in tonight’s DOUBLE helping of the ITV soap, Luke is on hand when Victoria is suddenly struck by stomach pains.

Can it be contractions? Is Victoria’s baby already on the way?

Unsure what to do, Luke makes a phonecall in a panic. But WHO does he call?

To Victoria’s shock, it’s not long before she finds out when Luke’s mum Wendy (Susan Cookson), who has just moved to the village and happens to be a nurse, rushes round to Keepers Cottage to help.

But is Victoria ready to accept help from the woman who has previously made her life a misery?

Elsewhere, Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow-Blyton) isn’t entirely honest with Kim Tate (Claire King) about the funding for the village Christmas lights.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV