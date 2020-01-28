Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria Sugden lets Wendy Posner see baby Harry

What's this? It looks like Victoria is finally ready to call a truce with the Posner family on Emmerdale when she lets Wendy see her baby grandson, Harry.

It’s been a stressful start to motherhood for Victoria Sugden (played by Isabel Hodgins) on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

While Victoria has grown to love baby Harry, who she fell pregnant with after being raped by Lee Posner last year, matters haven’t been helped by the fact Lee’s mum, Wendy (Susan Cookson) and his brother Luke (Max Parker) now live in the village and are desperate to play a part in Harry’s life.

However, in tonight’s episode of the ITV soap, it looks like the ice may finally be thawing between Victoria and the Posner family, when Victoria decides to let Wendy see Harry, much to her delight.

But where do things now stand between Victoria and Luke, after he originally wormed his way into her life without revealing his true identity?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV