Emmerdale spoilers! Don’t push it! Victoria bristles when Wendy calls herself ‘Nana’

Wendy Posner puts her foot in it with Vic who's only just getting used to having the nurse in her baby's life…

Emmerdale‘s Victoria Sugden feels Wendy’s crossed a line in the second of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) has had to dig really deep to accept Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) into her life.

With Wendy being the mum of Lee – who raped Vic and left her pregnant – it was never going to be easy to forge a relationship. But bit by bet Victoria has let Wendy in and as time has gone on in-denial Wendy has accepted her late son Lee did indeed attack the pub cook.

Finally allowing happiness into her life again after having had such a terrible time last year, Victoria has started dating Wendy’s other son Luke (Max Parker). And she’s allowed Wendy to see her baby son Harry, who is effectively the tot’s gran.

Not known for her tact, eager beaver Wendy crosses a line leaving Victoria stung when the nurse refers to herself as ‘Nana’. It’s all too much for Victoria who tries her best not to flounder, allowing Wendy to babysit so she can spend time with Luke.

After being questioned by PC Swirling, Will (Dean Andrews) is shaken when DI Malone (Mark Womack) ‘pops in’ to question him. Former drug dealer Will is visibly fearful of the menacing cop, and we’re about to find out why…

Liam Cunningham (Jonny McPherson) finally realises that a gym membership is not a good gift to give a girlfriend! Will the doctor find a way to make it up to hurt Leyla (Roxy Shahidi)?