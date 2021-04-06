Emmerdale spoilers: Will Vinny Dingle attend his dad Paul’s funeral?

Vinny Dingle is a broken man on the day of his dad Paul's funeral. On tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of the ITV soap can Vinny face attending the funeral?

It’s a day of mixed emotions for Vinny Dingle (played by Bradley Johnson) and his mum, Mandy (Lisa Riley) on Emmerdale.

On tonight’s DOUBLE-BILL of the ITV soap (7:00pm/8:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings), the day of Paul Ashdale’s funeral arrives.

Mandy struggles to control her emotions.

She does not think her doomed fiance, Paul deserves a heart-felt send-off after all the terrible things he did.

However, despite Paul’s violent side and his gambling addiction, Vinny is determined to say a proper goodbye to his dad, who was killed in an explosion on Mandy and Paul’s wedding day.

Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) wants to support Vinny.

But he can’t bring himself to look at her.

Does Vinny blame Liv for failing to save Paul before the barn exploded?

Will Vinny be the only villager to attend Paul’s funeral?

Meanwhile, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) has been thinking about her conversation with Ethan Anderson (Emile John).

Could there be a way to track down Ethan’s long-lost mum through her medical records?

How does Ethan feel about the possibility of a family reunion after all these years?

Plus, elsewhere in the village, Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) gets a surprise visitor and receives an unexpected apology.

But WHO knocks at Bob’s door?

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7:00pm on ITV