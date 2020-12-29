Emmerdale spoilers! Vinny Dingle panics when Liv has a seizure

Emmerdale spoilers - Vinny Dingle is in a spin and later has a bust-up with Liv's brother, Aaron

Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) is in a state when Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) has another seizure in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Aaron Sugden-Dingle (Danny Miller) was shocked when his sister Liv, broke the news that she’d been diagnosed with epilepsy. Tonight he’s not happy when Liv reveals that she’s organised a kayaking trip for him and Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon). Aaron storms off but there’s drama when Liv suddenly starts having a seizure.

Vinny is in a total spin and unsure what to do, he urgently calls his father Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) for help.

When Paul arrives on the scene, he quickly calls an ambulance before trying to calm Vinny down.

Meanwhile back at HOP, Aaron also panics when he discovers a load of missed calls from Vinny.

A pent-up Aaron races to the hospital to be with Liv but when Vinny sees how wound up Aaron is, he tries to discourage him from going in to see his younger sister. Aaron retaliates by threatening Vinny and demands that he move out of Mill Cottage!

Vinny is surprised when his own father Paul protectively stands up for him, but will Aaron be talked into changing his mind or will Vinny be forced to pack his bags and leave Mill Cottage?

Elsewhere, Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) is not pleased when Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) tells him she wants to keep their relationship purely professional.

An annoyed Jamie says he’ll make things difficult for Dawn if her father Will (Dean Andrews) continues to interfere.

Emmerdale is shown weekdays on ITV at 7pm