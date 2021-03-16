Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny forced to BREAK UP with Liv!

Liv is heartbroken when Vinny ends their relationship on his dad Paul's say-so...

Vinny is under orders in Tuesday's hour-long episode of Emmerdale

When Liv hears that Vinny’s out of hospital, she naturally heads over to see him.

She’s desperate to help her boyfriend find out who attacked him – not realising that poor Vinny has been beaten by his violent dad Paul who is pressuring him to not to tell anyone.

With Liv (Isobel Steele) firing questions at Vinny (Bradley Johnson), he’s finding it hard to stick to the story Paul (Reece Dinsdale) wants him to trot out to cover up the terrible truth.

But before suspicious Liv gets anywhere, Paul appears.

Knowing what Paul is capable of, Vinny takes heed when his dad warns him to get Liv off his back. Fearful for his girlfriend’s safety, Vinny ends their relationship!

Liv is utterly stunned – not to mention gutted. But later, she gets herself together and resolves to get the the bottom of whatever is going on. And to do that, she needs to find Connor (Danny Cunningham)…

In the cafe, Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) and Jimmy (Nick Miles) talk about the awful online reviews their haulage business is getting.

It’s the last thing they need what with all that’s going on with Juliette (Amelia Curtis), Carl’s biological mother who has recently reappeared in their lives wanting custody to the Kings’ son.

As the couple get into a clash over the online reviews, they’re unaware Juliette’s PI is sat in the corner, taking down their every word.

But what is he writing in that little notebook of his?

Emmerdale