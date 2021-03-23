Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny takes ANOTHER brutal beating from Paul

As Mandy gets ready for her wedding, Paul is up to his old tricks once again...

Vinny Dingle finds himself in grave danger once again in Wednesday's episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 6.45pm.

The flash forwards continue in tonight’s Emmerdale, and this time we see which three characters are lying in the hospital beds.

But how did they end up in such a bad way? And who will the three mystery villagers be?

Back in the present, Mandy is getting ready for her wedding, but are the nerves starting to get the better of her?

With the big day finally here, is she looking forward to marrying the man of her dreams?

Or is the whole thing about to turn into a living nightmare?

Little does Mandy know is Paul is far from the man she thinks he is, and while she’s getting her make up done, poor Vinny is being subjected to more abuse from his dad.

After Liv worked out what really happened the day Vinny was beaten by Paul and ended up in hospital, the truth is starting to unravel.

But as Paul loses his grip on his lies, he sees red once again and gives Vinny another brutal beating before the wedding.

Later Vinny’s in a bad way after his attack and Arron tries to get him to open up about what’s been going on.

Knowing that Paul was the one who landed Vinny in hospital after Liv passed on the information, Aaron treads carefully, trying to get Vinny to talk.

Meanwhile, Liv is doing her own detective work.

Having tracked down Paul in the wedding barn, she confronts him about everything.

But knowing what Paul is capable of, has Liv just landed herself in grave danger?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.