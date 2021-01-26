Emmerdale spoilers: WHO catches Laurel Thomas back on the bottle?

Laurel desperately needs to numb her grief after the termination on Emmerdale. So she gets back on the booze just as SOMEONE walks in...

It’s been a terrible time for Laurel Thomas (played by Charlotte Bellamy) and her partner, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) since they made the heartbreaking decision to terminate Laurel’s unborn baby on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Laurel and Jai have been dealing with the grief in their own separate ways.

But it is all becoming too much for alcoholic Laurel, who recently drunk alcohol again by accident at a party for Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu).

Desperate to numb her pain, Laurel buys a bottle of vodka… and gives into temptation.

However, she is caught red-handed with the bottle by friend, Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler)!

Is Nicola about to discover the TERRIBLE truth about what’s been going on with Laurel and Jai?

Meanwhile, with her family otherwise distracted, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) has been getting closer to the Tate family, while working at their restaurant, The Hide.

With Kim Tate (Claire King) impressed by Gabby and ready to train her in other areas of the business, Gabby is enjoying her new position and starts to flirt with boss, Jamie (Alexander Lincoln)…

Uh-oh, maybe Gabby should watch herself around Jamie, given his past bad behaviour!

Elsewhere in the village, Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) is desperate to get his hands on the missing money, which scorned lovers, Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) and Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) stole as revenge on the lovecheat.

Will Priya take pity on Al and throw him a lifeline?

And after a heart-to-heart with Ethan Anderson (Emilie John) about forgiveness, will vicar Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow-Blyton) have a change-of-heart about her future at the church?

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7:00pm on ITV