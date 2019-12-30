David Metcalfe is anxiously awaiting the DNA results to find out if he or Jacob are the father of the abandoned baby

Emmerdale’s David Metcalfe is on tenterhooks in Monday’s episode on ITV at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

It couldn’t be any more tense at Farrer’s right now.

Having had a newborn baby left on the doorstep on Christmas Day, allegedly by Maya Stepney, shopkeeper David Metcalfe is waiting for test results to arrive which could well change everything. He needs to know to if he’s the father of the mysterious tot – or whether his teenage son Jacob, who was abused by Maya, has become a dad.

The hope is that neither of them are linked to the babe – but until that’s determined, no matter how stressful, they’re keeping schtum.

Marlon (Mark Charnock) gets wind that Rhona (Zoe Henry) has resigned from the vets which can only mean one thing. She’s planning on shipping out of the village with his son Leo! After talking it over with best mate Paddy (Dominic Brunt) will Marlon confront his ex?