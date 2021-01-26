Emmerdale spoilers: WHO does Moira Dingle threaten to shoot?

HORROR at Home Farm! When Jamie's actions put Kyle in terrible danger on tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of Emmerdale, Moira is out for revenge...

The war between the Tates and the Dingle threatens to take a DEADLY turn on tonight’s DOUBLE-BILL of Emmerdale (7:00pm/8:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Kim Tate (played by Claire King) and her son, Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) are furious after Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) fooled them into showing a complete stranger their company accounts.

Out for revenge, Jamie heads for Butler’s Farm, armed with a can of petrol…

But as Jamie begins to douse the farm barn in petrol, he is unaware that Cain Dingle’s (Jeff Hordley) young son, Kyle (Huey Quinn) is playing hide and seek in the haystacks.

Will Jamie realise in time…

But if Kim and Jamie think they are going to get away with their crime, they’d better think again.

It’s not long before Kyle’s stepmum, Moira (Natalie J Robb) finds out what they are up to… and storms into Home Farm armed with a rifle!

Is someone about to get SHOT?

Elsewhere in the village, Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) has another frightening encounter with Connor (Danny Cunningham), who makes further threats.

Connor wants the £4,000 that Paul owes him in a matter of days… or else!

Has Paul got an idea of how he can get his hands on the cash?

Meanwhile, Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) and Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) haven’t quite managed to get together so far.

It’s clear there’s a spark between the friends but Matty is still scared of being rejected.

But will Matty take his mum, Moira’s advice and ask Amy out again?

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7:00pm on ITV