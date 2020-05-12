Will wants Harriet back… but she has slept with his enemy Malone! Will the vicar admit her betrayal?

Emmerdale’s guilt-ridden Harriet Finch is put on the spot in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having slept with DI Malone, Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) is feeling awful. And when Will (Dean Andrews) asks if they can meet to talk about their rift, the vicar feels even worse!

As Will bares his soul will Harriet unburden her guilty conscience and reveal she’s slept with the man who’s been making Will’s life a misery?

Mandy’s (Lisa Riley) is all ears as Vinny (Bradley Johnson) raves about his new friend Alex. He’s dead chuffed his first genuine mate in the village has been given more hours at the scrapyard, and can’t wait for Mandy to meet him.

But when will Vinny and Mandy discover that Alex is Paul (Reece Dinsdale), Vinny’s long-lost dad?

There’s an atmosphere at the HOP office now Jai (Chris Bisson) knows Al (Michael Wildman) is sleeping with his sister Priya (Fiona Wade).

But while Al wants to talk about it, Jai isn’t having any of it and insists the only topic he’s willing to discuss with Al is work.

Elsewhere as the discord between Liam (Jonny McPherson), Leanna (Mimi Slinger) and Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) rumbles on, Leanna and her dad have yet another clash while Leyla reckons her romance with the doc is done for.