Emmerdale spoilers - Laurel Thomas is heartbroken as she she makes her way to the hospital with Jay at her side

After much agonising, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) is going ahead with a termination in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) and today is the day.

Laurel and her partner Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), the father of Laurel’s baby, head to the hospital full of apprehension.

Meanwhile, back at home, Laurel’s daughter Gabby (Rosie Bentham) encourages her sibling Arthur (Alfie Clarke) to concentrate on supporting Laurel and Jai.

When the couple arrive home following the termination, Laurel is feeling very emotional but her spirits rise when she sees Arthur is doing his very best to be helpful and supportive.

Elsewhere Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is concerned about Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) following news that the exhumation of the shallow grave where Harriet has hidden murdered Malone’s body, is going ahead.

At the church, vicar Harriet is desperately trying to convince Jean, the daughter of the man who is going to be exhumed, that she shouldn’t go ahead with it. However, an angry Jean is resolute that it’s going to happen.

When Will and his daughter Dawn (Olivia Bromley) witness, from a distance, the conflict that Harriet is having with Jean, they’re both worried.

Later, a panicked Harriet reveals to Will the exhumation is definitely going ahead. Worried Will immediately swings into action. They have to move Malone’s body ASAP! How are they going to manage it and who will do the deed?

Emmerdale is shown weekdays on ITV at 7pm