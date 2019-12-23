Emmerdale spoilers! Will Leyla kiss Bernice’s fiance Liam?

Will Emmerdale smitten Leyla go in for a kiss with Bernice's doctor fiancé Liam?

Emmerdale's Leyla Harding hopes to get a kiss from village doctor Liam in Monday's episode.

She’s tried to squash ’em but Leyla’s (Roxy Shahidi) got all sorts of feelings for Doctor Liam (Jonny McPherson).

He may well be engaged to Bernice – who recently had to boycott their wedding to deal with a family emergency in Australia – but Leyla just hasn’t been able to help herself. And getting so close to him in the village panto has only served to ramp up her crush!

As the panto comes to a close will Leyla get the big ol’ smooch she’s hoping for? And if so, how will Bernice’s daughter Gabby Thomas and his daughter Leanna react to see Liam moving on so soon?

Elsewhere, Rhona (Zoe Henry) feels guilty about uprooting Leo for her impending move to France. Meanwhile, the usually unruffled and always dead calm Graham (Andrew Scarborough) is in an uncharacteristic flap…