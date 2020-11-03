Emmerdale spoilers! Will Paddy Kirk admit his love for Chas?

Emmerdale spoilers - Paddy Kirk is given food for thought when he overhears Chas speaking to Eve

Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) is feeling pensive in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

His father Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) is exasperated when Paddy announces his relationship with Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) is well and truly over.

However Paddy is later given food for thought when he overhears Chas telling Eve just how much she still loves him. Will Paddy admit he’s still crazy about Chas too and can the pair sort out their differences?

Elsewhere Lydia Hart (Karen Blick) accompanies Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) to her baby scan appointment.

Later, as prospective parents, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) and Tracy look at the envelope revealing their baby’s gender, they decide to save the moment and hold a gender reveal party instead.

As Tracy heads upstairs, Nate admits to Lydia that he could be looking at two or three years in prison, rather than six months. A shocked Lydia urges him to tell Tracy.

Elsewhere doctor, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) threatens Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) over her admission last week.

Plus Vinny (Bradley Jonson) is uneasy when his mum, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) tells him she wants them to have their own place together.

Emmerdale is on weekdays on ITV at 7pm