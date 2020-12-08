Emmerdale spoilers! Will Taylor digs a new grave for Malone

Emmerdale spoilers - Will Taylor disappears into the woods to find a new place to bury Malone's corpse

With time against him, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is in a HUGE rush to move Malone’s body in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

With the grave in the church about to be exhumed, tonight a furtive Will sneaks off to Home Farm where he quickly sets to work digging a new grave in the woods.

Meanwhile vicar Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) has to deliver the village’s carol service but she is preoccupied and can’t stop thinking about what Will is up to. Is Will at risk of being discovered?

Elsewhere Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) worries why Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) is behaving so strangely. Al’s son Ellis (Asan N’Jie) explains to Priya that his dad hates Christmas.

Later on Ellis and Marlon Dingle spot Billy (Jay Kontzle) going on what looks a drug run. They decide to follow him to see exactly what he’s up to? Is Billy up to no good?

Plus Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) leaves Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) looking after Home Farm but things are soon going awry and the place is a complete mess.

Plus Noah Dingle (Jack Downham), confides in Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) about his secret plan to join the army.

Emmerdale is shown weekdays on ITV at 7pm. The second Thursday episode follows tonight at 8pm