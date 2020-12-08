Trending:

Emmerdale spoilers! Will Taylor comes up with new plan to hide body

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

Emmerdale spoilers - Will Taylor knows he urgently needs to help Harriet move Malone's corpse

Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) knows it’s a race against time to move Malone’s body in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Yesterday Will was shocked to hear from Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) that the exhumation of the grave where she hid murdered Malone’s corpse, is definitely going ahead.

Harriet reveals something to Will in Emmerdale

Will learnt the awful truth from Harriet

Tonight, Will suggests to Harriet that they move the detective’s body to a secluded plot at Home Farm under the cover of darkness. Will terrified vicar, Harriet agree to the plan?

Meanwhile Will’s daughter Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) who was the one who shot twisted copper Malone dead, doesn’t know the latest developments but she starts to become suspicious when she sees her dad creeping furtively out of Harriet’s home, Woodbine.

Shock for Dan in Emmerdale

Dan receives an unexpected Christmas present

Plus, Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) discovers that someone has secretly left a turkey on his doorstep! Dan and his daughter Amelia (Daisy Campbell) start to speculate over who  has donated the surprise meat feast? Who is the generous person?

Emmerdale is shown weekdays on ITV at 7pm

NAV BUG FIX