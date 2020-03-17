Emmerdale’s Rhona Goskirk hears the BEST NEWS EVER

There's cause to celebrate for overwhelmed Rhona Goskirk who receives a call to say Pierce Harris has been jailed for life!

Emmerdale‘s Rhona Goskirk is given news about her killer ex Pierce in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Rhona experiences possibly one of the best calls of her life when the police call to tell her Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) has been jailed for life.

When Rhona’s rapist ex Pierce resurfaced, following his release from an earlier stint in prison, he went on to kill Rhona’s boyfriend Graham (Andrew Scarborough), kidnap her best mate Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) and son Johnny, knock out Kim Tate (Claire King) before luring Rhona into his hideout where he put the vet through a terrifying ordeal.

Relieved sngle mum Rhona can now move on with her life knowing Pierce can never return to haunt her again.

Elsewhere, Dan Spencer’s allergic reaction and condition is the talk of the village, and culpable Brenda panics when she overhears Kerry (Laura Norton) and Wendy (Susan Cookson) discussing the saga.

Will (Dean Andrews) worries when Malone dishes out the details of a new job. There’s further worry for the conflicted mechanic when Cain (Jeff Hordley) makes it clear he’s had enough for doing the bent copper’s bidding.

Meanwhile, not wanting to put a foot wrong or upset her boy, Dawn (Olivia Bromley) struggles to handle a parenting situation when her little Lucas disboeys her.