The popular choirmaster puts on a show for the staff at Watford General Hospital in Gareth Malone’s Christmas Concert on BBC2

Prepare for an emotional journey in Gareth Malone’s Christmas Concert on BBC2.

This time, he’s at the busy Watford General Hospital recruiting staff, patients and their families to produce a musical extravaganza the whole hospital can enjoy.

The spirit (and sounds) of Christmas in one neat package.

TV Times rating: ****