In George Clarke's Old House, New Home, the architect takes on a project that's his toughest challenge yet

George Clarke kicks off this new series of George Clarke’s Old House, New Home with a couple of firsts – the oldest property he’s ever had to renovate, and his first ever oast house (Sunday, 8pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

Emily and Tim’s 16th-century Cotswolds cottage causes George quite a few headaches with hidden snags and spiralling costs, while a bedroom in the Kent oast house has to be made into a disco room fit for an eight-year-old girl…

TV Times rating: ****