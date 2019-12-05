Gino’s Italian Express – ITV

Gino visits the Cinque Terra, five beautiful coastal towns only accessible by train or boat in this week’s Gino’s Italian Express on ITV

Continuing his Italian rail journey, this week on Gino’s Italian Express on ITV, Gino D’Acampo is visiting the Cinque Terre area.

It’s almost laughably picturesque and because it’s practically a car-free zone, the local train is the best way to travel between the five towns clinging to the cliffs.

In Corniglia, Gino checks out market day and meets an opera-singing florist, while in Vernazza, he visits a cliff-side vineyard perched 1,000 metres above the sea before making a delicious-looking lemon and limoncello tiramisu for the winemaker and his wife.

Gino moans a bit about all the steps on those cliffs, but we’re pretty sure he knows that visiting this beautiful part of the world is one of the best gigs on TV!

TV Times rating: ***