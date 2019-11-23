Great Australian Railway Journeys – BBC2

As Great Australian Railway Journeys winds towards its close next week, Michael Portillo is in North Queensland

The penultimate leg of Great Australian Railway Journeys, Michael Portillo’s adventure down under, takes him to Northern Queensland, where he follows the coastline from Kuranda in the north to Townsville, the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef (Saturday, 8.10pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

Along the way he takes a ride on the Sky Rail above the rainforest before boarding the Spirit of Queensland train to Innisfail.

Here he visits a sugar plantation and marvels at the art deco town.

After a visit to an Aboriginal cattle farm where his guide tells him about the horrific results of first contact for the Aboriginal people, he ends this leg diving at the spectacular Great Barrier Reef.

TV Times rating: ****