Great Australian Railway Journeys – BBC2

As Michael Portillo's latest travelogue comes to a finish, Great Australian Railway Journeys pitches up in New South Wales

Michael Portillo might not be the first person to spring to mind when you’re wondering who to spend Saturday night with (Saturday, 8.10pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

But as Great Australian Railway Journeys concludes, there is much we will miss about Michael’s meanderings around Oz as he comes to the end of his epic and fact-filled travels.

His final jaunt begins in Newcastle, New South Wales, which is the centre of the coal mining industry, for a look at the epic scale of a business that is still booming today.

After a quick hop on a train he arrives in Port Macquarie to help out at a koala bear hospital. He’s truly charmed by the marsupials, which are struggling to cope with the loss of their habitat.

After a stop at Byron Bay and a ride on the world’s first solar-powered train, he ends his travels in Brisbane, training with the Queensland Reds rugby team.

TV Times rating: ****