Greg James’ Sport Relief Heroes – BBC1

Greg James catches up with some very special Sport Relief stars who went through hell and back in Greg James’ Sport Relief Heroes on BBC1

Some celebrities have gone the extra mile for Sport Relief over the years; well, an extra few hundred miles in some cases, and Greg James catches up with some of them in Greg James’ Sport Relief Heroes on BBC1.

Greg, himself no stranger to competing in gruelling Sport Relief triathlons, talks to John Bishop, who completed a ‘week of hell’ in 2012, cycling, rowing and running from Paris to London.

He also meets up with Davina McCall, who in 2014 cycled, ran, swam and cried from Edinburgh to London.

He looks back with Eddie Izzard, who ran 27 marathons in 27 days in South Africa and didn’t even chip his nail polish.

He also chats with Zoe Ball, who took on a very personal challenge in 2018, cycling form her birthplace Blackpool to her hometown Brighton to highlight the mental health projects that Sport Relief supports, in memory of her late partner.

And the man who made the celebrity charity challenge fashionable, David Walliams (pictured top with Greg), and swam the Channel, the Strait of Gibraltar and 140 miles along the Thames (and even had time and energy to rescue a dog along the way), recalls his experiences.

This will be shown in Northern Ireland at 11.05pm.

TV Times rating: ****