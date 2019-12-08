Guy Martin’s Great Escape – C4

In Guy Martin's Great Escape, the speed king aims to go one better than iconic actor Steve McQueen

Petrolhead Guy Martin’s latest escapade, Guy Martin’s Great Escape, sees him travelling to the German-Swiss border to recreate Steve McQueen’s famous motorbike stunt from classic World War Two film The Great Escape (Sunday, 9pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

But while “the Cooler King” failed to leap the second border fence in the movie, Guy is hoping to go one better!

Having already broken his back twice in bike race crashes, Guy has wisely enlisted the help of a TV and film stunt co-ordinator to help him prepare.

And we see plenty of the build-up – and hear the true story of the great escape from POW camp Stalag Luft III – before it’s time for lift-off.

Let’s hope a nervous Guy’s not right when he says: “I can smell hospital already!”

TV Times rating: ***