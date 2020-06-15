Holby City spoilers: Are Jac and Kian OVER already?

When charismatic surgeon Kian Madani gets an unexpected blast from the past, will it impact on his future with Jac Naylor?

Things continue to heat up on Darwin this week in Holby City as co-clinical leads Jac Naylor and Kian Madani wake up after another night together in the on-call room.

While they’re both keen to keep their budding romance a secret from their colleagues, Kian (Ramin Karimloo) is clearly serious about Jac as he suggests they meet up for a drink later that evening. And Jac seems to like the idea…

Kian’s last relationship was with old flame Bea Kaminski, who died in recovery from heart surgery, after Kian had personally battled to save her life. So he’s thrown when Bea’s rugby-playing son Phoenix is admitted to Holby – with the same heart condition as his mum and needing the same surgery!

But it seems having Bea’s son in theatre is all too much for Kian, who ends up having a panic attack, forcing him to leave Nicky in charge of the op. The surgery is a success – but when Phoenix then learns Kian shouldn’t have been operating the day his mum died, he blames the medic for her death.

Unable to cope with the guilt, Kian fails to show up for his date with Jac and races out of Holby in his car. Has their romance ended before it’s begun?

Meanwhile, with the atmosphere still tense between Max and son Louis, Ric steps in to help get their relationship back on track. Guy’s annoyed by Ric’s interference, however, especially when he realises Ric now has an ally in Louis…

Also, Sacha and Essie enjoy winding Fletch up over a surprise gift. But Fletch struggles to raise a smile when he gets some news about his cancer treatment.

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.