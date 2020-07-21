Holby City spoilers: Medic Cameron plays God… AGAIN!

John Barrowman joins as new locum consultant Drew Nicholson-Heath - and it seems Cameron will stop at nothing to show the new guy he's top dog...

There’s a very familiar face on the wards of Holby City this week as Dancing on Ice judge – and all-round Mr Fabulous – John Barrowman turns up as new locum medic Andrew ‘Drew’ Nicholson Heath, nicknamed ‘The Poacher’ because he has an eagle eye when it comes to spotting new medical talent.

When scheming Cameron (Nic Jackman) gets wind of this, he does everything he can to impress Drew by coming up with a smart diagnosis for a patient – only for Nicky (Belinda Owusu) to come down from AAU and steal his thunder by making her own diagnosis. As a result, Nicky’s given the plum job of assisting in theatre while Cameron gets to ‘observe’, He is NOT happy!

Not to be outdone, when Cameron’s left alone with the patient, he tampers with the stitches Nicky’s put in, causing a chest drain to come loose. And he makes sure Drew hears all about Nicky’s ‘mistake’. When Nicky can’t work out what she did wrong, Cameron gives her £20,00 to help alleviate the stress she’s been under. Mmm, how kind of him…

Later, Drew tells Cameron he wanted Nicky to go for a top job in Dubai… but she turned down the offer. Thinking he’s in with a shot, Cameron puts himself forward – but is swiftly rejected! It seems hell hath no fury like a young medic scorned as our Cam leaves Drew with a special ‘parting gift’…

Meanwhile, Essie is making plans to return baby Isla to her biological mother, former addict Frankie. However, desperate to give Essie a reason to live, Sacha gets involved and puts pressure on Frankie not to take Isla back… yet.

Elsewhere, some light-hearted banter with an injured bride-to-be has dramatic consequences for Ric. Treating her to a waltz on the ward, Ric accidentally falls and hit his head – and a scan shows he has a cyst on his brain! Will he need surgery?

Also, Jac’s heartened to see a bond developing between Kian and her young daughter, Emma, as they play together. Jac asks Kian how he’s coping without painkillers following his surgery. But it seems Kian is now taking uppers to get him through the day…

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.