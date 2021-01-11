Holby City spoilers: Cameron PLOTS against Skylar!

In this week's Holby City, Cameron Dunn makes an enemy of new junior doctor Skylar Bryce when a patient takes a tragic turn...

Another week and it looks like scheming medic Cameron Dunn (Nic Jackman) has a new nemesis in the shape of nervous new junior doctor Skylar Bryce (Phoebe Pryce). Cameron’s giving Skylar a hard time in Holby City on the ward but he somewhat softens when he discovers that she’s the step-daughter of the board’s Mr Townsend.

Skylar goes to great lengths to diagnose a patient displaying unusual symptoms, but Cameron wants the patient – Harvey – off the ward! When Skylar makes a breakthrough diagnosis, Cameron tells her to give him antibiotics, saying he’ll ‘write it up later’. But events take a dramatic turn when Harvey’s condition worsens – and it transpires he’s allergic to the drug Skylar gave him!

As Harvey rapidly deteriorates, Skylar insists she was only doing what she was told, but Cameron denies ever telling her to give Harvey the antibiotics. As both Cameron and Skylar then find themselves in front of Holby boss Max McGerry, who will be believed?

Meanwhile, troubled medic Kian Madani has been battling with his secret drug addiction and this week he looks set to be exposed. When Max McGerry orders a hospital-wide drugs test, desperate Kian (Ramin Karimloo) uses the urine sample of a patient – athlete Stacey – as his own, so he can appear drug-free.

Kian’s plan backfires, however, when he discovers Stacey has been taking performance-enhancing drugs – which he knows will show up in her sample already on its way to the lab. Later, having grown tired of lying, Kian confesses to Jac (Rosie Marcel) that he’s still an addict. Will Jac help him kick the habit for good?

Also, after being largely hostile towards him up to now, Donna finally starts to warm to Xavier’s brother Alex. But with Xavier still very much on her mind, Donna’s wary of getting too close…

