Holby City spoilers: Cameron pushes Skylar to the LIMIT!

As Cameron and Skylar are quizzed by bosses over patient Harvey's death, the ordeal proves too much for junior medic Skylar...

It’s judgement day for Cameron Dunn (Nic Jackman) and Skylar Bryce (Phoebe Pryce) as they face the investigation into the death of patient Harvey Dean. Skylar is adamant that Cameron gave her a direct order to prescribe Harvey with the antibiotics that ended up killing him. But scheming Cameron – who has form for being manipulative – insists she ‘misunderstood’.

Cameron knows all about Skylar’s need to be the best. But, as we know, Cameron is the top dog on AAU and he won’t let anyone stand in his way, so it’s clear he sees Skylar as a threat.

However, all Skylar ever wanted to do was prove herself so, with the odds staked against her and fearing her career is over, she takes drastic action. Has Cameron’s behaviour gone too far… again?

Elsewhere, as Sacha’s daughter Beka battles unusual symptoms in hospital, surgeon Sacha (Bob Barrett) can’t work out what’s wrong, completely unaware that his lover, hospital tea lady Jodie, has been poisoning Beka’s food.

Beka (Francesca Barrett) had urged her dad to end the relationship. But, this week, Beka softens towards Jodie (Sian Reese-Williams) – who asks her to be bridesmaid!

A jubilant Jodie stops poisoning Beka – but she’s stunned when Sacha then declares he doesn’t love her and that they must break up! As an act of revenge, Jodie laces Beka’s next meal with enough poison to kill her…

Meanwhile, as mental health nurse Lucky has been doing some digging into Jodie’s background, at that moment, Beka has a seizure and Sacha collapses on the ward!

As Lucky confronts her about the poisoning, is the net finally closing in on Jodie?

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.