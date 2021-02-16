Holby City spoilers: Can Sacha SAVE Dominic and Jodie?

Feeling responsible for the recent tragic turn of events that has landed Dominic and Jodie in hospital, Sacha takes charge…

Following the dramatic climax to last week’s Holby City, which saw show favourite Dominic Copeland and Sacha Levy’s unstable ex-lover Jodie Rodgers, involved in a horrific car accident, both are in a very bad way.

Dom (David Ames) has sustained serious injuries and Sacha (Bob Barrett) is adamant that if his friend and colleague doesn’t undergo urgent surgery soon he could die!

Sacha knows that if he hadn’t brought Jodie (Sian Reese-Williams) into everyone’s lives, this situation wouldn’t have happened, so he’s drowning in guilt about the whole thing.

Convinced that he caused the chaos, Sacha’s determined to be the one to save Dom…

However, when he hears that mentally ill Jodie (Sian Reese-Williams) is refusing treatment for her own injuries, Sacha’s worried about her and the fate of their unborn child, so rushes to her aid, leaving Henrik Hanssen in charge of Dom’s care.

As Sacha prepares to operate on Jodie, she pleads with him to save their baby – whatever happens – and he assures her he will. But can he keep his promise?

Later, Dom’s in recovery from his operation. But he’s devastated to discover he’s been left with life-changing injuries…

Meanwhile, as everyone else on Keller loses their heads, there seems to be a sense of calm around nurse Donna Jackson (Jaye Jacobs) and healthcare assistant Alex Duval (Miles Mitchell).

Donna’s always been somewhat reluctant to get close to Alex – what with him being the brother of her late partner Xavier! – but she’s softened towards him in recent weeks, especially when he takes the news about what’s happened to Dom and Jodie really badly.

This week, Alex and Donna’s relationship definitely steps up a gear.

But, it looks like trouble is not far away, as we learn more about patient Bobby, who seems to know something about the day Xavier was killed…

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC1.