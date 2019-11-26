Holby City spoilers: Dom, Lofty and Helen broken by grief!

Following the tragic death of baby William, emotions are running very high for Dom, Lofty and Helen on the day of his funeral…

Full of joy at the prospect of becoming parents, Lofty, husband Dom and heavily pregnant Helen were given the devastating news last week that their unborn baby boy had died. As plans are made for baby William’s funeral this week, all three are struggling to deal with their grief.

As Lofty (Lee Mead) battles with both the turmoil of losing his son and anxiety over the funeral arrangements, he’s grateful to have Dom (David Ames) by his side for support. Dom wouldn’t be anywhere else, so he’s thrown when Helen (Verity Marshall) tells him not to come to the funeral.

To add insult to injury, Dom’s left stunned when Helen also reveals how she recently told Lofty she was falling in love with him! As he and Helen head to the funeral without him, Dom’s paranoid Lofty didn’t tell him about Helen’s declaration of love because he’s in love with her, too!

And it looks like his worst fears are confirmed when, later, outside the hospital, Dom catches Lofty and Helen kissing. Can they move forward from this?

Meanwhile, up on Darwin, Kian crosses the line in order to get his way in getting Bea the treatment he wants. Jac, who’s got her own problems to deal with, blows up at him and new CEO Max suspends him. Are Kian’s days at Holby numbered?

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.