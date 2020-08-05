Holby City spoilers: Essie asks Sacha ‘Marry me… TODAY!’

Her wedding to Sacha on the horizon, cancer-stricken nurse Essie Di Lucca decides she doesn’t want to waste what little time she has left…

Having decided to tie the knot with Sacha Levy, nurse Essie Di Lucca was then given the shock news she was terminally ill with cancer and didn’t have long to live. In Tuesday’s episode, as they make up following their recent fall-out, Essie asks Sacha to marry her… today!

With Essie wanting to spend whatever time she’s got left as his wife, Sacha (Bob Barrett) frantically sets about planning the wedding. Luckily, Rabbi Stein can officiate at short notice.

As Essie and the Rabbi have a heart to heart, Essie wonders if her cancer is punishment for her family history and feels marrying Sacha will heal old wounds.

To help Essie get ready for her big day, Dom fetches her wedding dress then offers to do her hair and make-up! Meanwhile, Sacha puts Jac in charge of getting the rings – and asks if she’ll be his ‘best man’!

All that’s left is for someone to walk Essie down the aisle. And after being by her side throughout her cancer fight, Fletch is honoured.

As Sacha and all the guests gather for the ceremony, Fletch walks a fragile Essie down the hospital corridor towards the multi-faith room. Will it be a day to remember?

Meanwhile, despite being drunk, Guy seems to successfully operate on his arch-rival Ric. When acting CEO – and Guy’s former lover – Max finds out what he’s done she’s furious and blames herself for bringing him back to the hospital. Will Ric suffer any permanent damage?

Also, a nervous Louis plucks up the courage to ask Nicky out on a date, only for her to turn him down when Cameron shows her some interest. Can she trust him?

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.