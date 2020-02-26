Holby City spoilers: Essie’s SECRET about Isla gets out!

Feeling scorned after having his marriage proposal rejected by Essie, Ben fills Dom in on Essie's secret. How will her long-time friend react to the news?

We were like a proud mum at the school nativity play, last night, when Essie (Kaye Wragg) rejected a marriage proposal from lover boy Ben after realising it was former flame – and show favourite – Sacha (Bob Barrett) she truly loved.

In tonight’s episode (brought forward from next week because of the footy), Ben’s annoyed that Essie went with another man behind his back – but that’s exactly what he did recently when he kissed Dom!

However, when a disgruntled Ben tells Dom that Essie never officially adopted baby Isla, it’s Dom who feels betrayed by his closest friend Essie. But will that be anything to compare to how Essie will feel if she finds out about THAT kiss?

Meanwhile, acting CEO Max McGerry receives a letter from her missing daughter Lily. When Ric’s offers his support, a grateful Max thanks Ric with a kiss.

Also, Fletch struggles with the nursing shortage. Will Olivia be more of a help than a hindrance?

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.