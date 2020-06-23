Holby City spoilers: Fletch’s cancer op thrown into CHAOS!

Holby's director of nursing Adrian 'Fletch' Fletcher has some family trouble as he prepares to undergo surgery for prostate cancer...

Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher was shocked when tests recently confirmed he had prostate cancer and as he prepares for surgery to have it removed, this week, it’s revealed he hasn’t told his four children about the op. So he hits a snag when daughter Evie turns up at Holby claiming she’s dropping out of school!

Evie (Phoebe French) tells her dad she doesn’t see the point in doing her GCSEs because she’s missed so much of school having to sometimes look after her younger siblings while he’s at work. Although the clock is ticking towards his surgery, Fletch says he’ll call the school to sort things out.

Later, girlfriend Ange tells Fletch it’s time to head to St James’s hospital for his op… and Evie overhears! Just as Fletch confides in the teen about his cancer, he receives a text to say his op has been cancelled. Luckily, fellow cancer sufferer Essie arranges for the surgery to take place at Holby.

As Fletch prepares to go under the knife, he’s worried there will be complications and that he might die. Will the surgery be a success?

Meanwhile, Max McGerry (Jo Martin) is gearing up to unveil Holby’s partnership with private firm Kestrel to the press when Hanssen presents evidence of Kestrel’s malpractice. How will Max react when she discovers Guy’s involvement in her professional humiliation?

Elsewhere, Nicky gets a shock when her auntie Brenda – who’s like a mum to her – is admitted with a serious heart condition, followed by her scheming real mum Tracey. Will Nicky save the woman who really looked after her?

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.