Holby City spoilers: Fletch’s SHOCK diagnosis!

Holby City's normally happy-go-lucky director of nursing Fletch has little to smile about when he gets some devastating news about his health...

Holby’s director of nursing, Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher (Alex Walkinshaw) has been run off his feet trying to deal with the nursing shortage at the hospital but there’s some good news as it looks like the crisis is finally over.

Fletch, however, isn’t jumping for joy like you might expect. Instead, he seems a little distracted and on edge, particularly when Essie (Kaye Wragg) enquires about test results for a mysterious Mr Goodman. Later, Fletch admits that HE is ‘Mr Goodman’ and the test results reveal he has cancer!

Essie, of course, is dealing with her own cancer battle but has been struggling with the side effects of her chemotherapy and wonders if it’s worth continuing. Later, Essie confides in Fletch that she doesn’t think she can carry on fighting – can they support each other on the long road ahead?

Meanwhile, it’s Guy Self’s first proper day back at Holby and Louis’ first day working there as a nurse. The pair get off on the wrong foot when Guy orders Louis to leave AAU – so Guy later gets a shock when his boss and lover Max McGerry reveals Louis’ true identity.

Also, after spending the night together, Jac warns Kian they need to keep things professional while at work. But as she falls for his charms once more, it soon becomes clear Kian’s hiding something from her…

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.