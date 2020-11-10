Holby City spoilers: Hospital on HIGH alert!

As Holby City returns, the hospital finds itself in the grip of the Coronavirus pandemic…

When production halted on Holby City back in July, the popular medical drama left us on one hell of a cliffhanger.

First, there was high drama in the operating theatre when acting CEO Max McGerry (Jo Martin) was called away as Holby stalwart Ric Griffin (Hugh Quarshie) was about to undergo brain surgery, leaving his arch-rival Guy Self to step in.

Elsewhere, Sacha Levy was all set to marry his terminally ill fiancee Essie Di Lucca – but she tragically passed away on the way to the altar.

As Holby returns tonight, the staff are dealing with the aftermath of those events. And, as the story begins, Ric wakes from a coma, following his surgery, to find the hospital at the centre of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Max (Jo Martin) has a mammoth task keeping the hospital under control and all her staff safe, but Ric questions her judgement. Despite having just undergone surgery, Ric puts himself in the thick of the action. Could he be at risk?

Meanwhile, Sacha is feeling angry at the world following Essie’s death and takes his frustrations out on ‘hypochondriac’ patient, Jodie (played by ex-Emmerdale actress Sian Reese-Williams). Sacha is a shadow of his former self and pushes his friends like Jac away. Will he seek comfort from a stranger?

Also, Cameron visibly struggles working in such dire conditions – can he be hailed the hero?

