Holby City spoilers: Is Jac Naylor losing control of her life – and her mind?

Formidable Holby City surgeon Jac Naylor hasn't been herself for a while - and it looks like things are about to get worse…

If there’s one person at Holby who’s always in control it’s Jac Naylor. But she hasn’t seemed herself recently and, after deciding her daughter Emma would be better off living with dad Jonny in Edinburgh, her fragile state is causing concern.

Jac’s clearly hurting from her latest decision but she refuses to let her personal issues get in the way of her work, as she treats Stage 4 cancer patient Sandra Jackson (ex-Coronation Street actress Vicky Entwistle).

Sandra’s due to undergo further surgery to remove a tumour but she’s exhausted from the chemotherapy she’s already had and doesn’t want any more. So Jac overrides clinical lead Kian and mentor Elliot, who returned last week, by offering Sandra a complex, alternative op that won’t involve chemo.

Elliot’s concerned and suggests Jac’s taking on too much, at a time when she’s visibly struggling. But Jac’s determined to prove she’s the best!

Sandra’s so grateful to Jac, who promises to rid her of the disease and keep her alive for many years. So when Sandra dies on the table, Jac’s distraught. Already feeling a failure as a mother, Jac now fears she’s failing in her job and grows paranoid that everyone’s out to get her…

Meanwhile, Max McGerry comes to the hospital as the new CEO and makes it clear she’s got her eagle eyes on everyone.

Elsewhere, Helen comes to the hospital for her scan and it’s clear she doesn’t really want Dominic involved in the parenting of her child.

And Essie persuades Sacha to start dating – but it’s obvious he’s still in love with her.

