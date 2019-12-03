Holby City spoilers: Jac Naylor suffers a HUGE mental breakdown!

On the day of Elliot's surgery, Jac Naylor's mental health takes a turn for the worse in Holby City and the surgeon reaches breaking point…

As she’s struggled to deal with certain situations both at home and at work, Jac Naylor’s mental state has caused concern among her Holby colleagues. And, this week, it seems the usually formidable surgeon may finally have reached breaking point.

As Jac (Rosie Marcel) prepares to perform complicated heart surgery on her friend and mentor Elliot Hope – arguably the biggest operation of her career – she seems far from ready. Her office is a mess and medic Chloe tells director of nursing Fletch that she thinks she witnessed Jac having a panic attack.

Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) confronts Jac, who insists she’s fine, but she’s obviously very emotional, especially as her ex Jonny is bringing their daughter Emma down from Edinburgh.

Jac’s main priority, though, is Elliot and she promises him she’ll save his life. However, as Elliot’s condition deteriorates and he’s rushed into surgery earlier than expected, the normally composed Jac seems anything but in control.

When the operation goes badly and Elliot nearly dies on the table, Jac flips out and accidentally cuts fellow medic Nicky with a scalpel. At that moment, Fletch is forced to remove Jac, crying and hysterical, from theatre.

Fletch tries to calm Jac down but she’s inconsolable. Now convinced she’s killed Elliot, that everyone’s out to get her and that Jonny wants to take Emma away, Jac suffers a monumental breakdown…

Elsewhere, Cameron encourages a dementia patient’s daughter to let her father have an operation to help ease his guilt over Evan’s death, and Dom helps Lofty with the grief of losing his baby.

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.