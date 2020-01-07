Holby City spoilers: Jac Naylor risks her own life to save Kian!

Just released from the psychiatric unit, Jac Naylor jumps into action when she fears friend and colleague Kian Madani is in danger…

Jac Naylor is due to be discharged from the psychiatric unit, when colleague Kian Madani turns up unannounced in Holby City.

As Kian (Ramin Karimloo) reveals he’s going to see ‘Vanessa’ and Jac then learns she’s his wife who died in an accident on the Black Mountains of Wales, she worriedly heads off after him.

Jac soon spots Kian on the mountain with a backpacker called Ricus, who’s had a severe asthma attack. But as he tries to help Ricus, Kian falls off a cliff-edge and seriously injures his leg. Armed with only a small First Aid kit, surgeon Jac tries to treat Kian but he’s bleeding out.

Will Jac be able to get Kian the help he needs and get back to Holby in time to finally reunite with her daughter Emma?

Meanwhile, Max McGerry (Jo Martin) gets a blast from the past this week when Jeremy Purnell (James Quinn), a private investigator she once hired to track down her missing daughter Lily, turns up.

Jeremy has a serious brain condition, which Max says is inoperable. However, Jeremy then claims Lily is alive and blackmails Max into operating on him in exchange for information on her whereabouts. Will a desperate Max succumb to Jeremy’s demands?

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.