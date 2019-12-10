Holby City spoilers: Jac Naylor is sectioned after BREAKDOWN!

After having a major breakdown last week, Jac Naylor is sent to a secure mental hospital. But she refuses to believe anything is wrong and refuses help...

It’s nearly Christmas but, after suffering a major mental breakdown last week, Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) has been sent to a secure psychiatric hospital. However, she won’t admit she’s ill and is refusing any treatment from doctors.

Jac’s unwelcoming when Fletch visits, rejecting his gifts of chocolates and a picture drawn by her daughter Emma. Then, when Sacha arrives and urges Jac to let medics help her, she erupts in fury and slaps him!

Jac’s mood softens, though, when friend and mentor Elliot turns up. Can the last of Jac’s ‘three wise men’ convince her to fight her illness and get the support she needs?

Meanwhile, Chloe gets a shock when she discovers she’s pregnant with Evan’s baby. Given what happened to mum Ange, Chloe is concerned about history repeating itself and has some serious decisions to make. The last thing she needs is Phoebe, Evan’s sister, sniffing around the hospital asking questions about her late brother. Will Chloe tell Phoebe about the pregnancy?

